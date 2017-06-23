Ellsworth man dies from injuries suffered in accident Wednesday

ELLSWORTH - Jason Hart, 30 died from injuries due to a two-vehicle auto accident which took place on Wednesday at 4:50 p.m. on Hwy. 10 near CTH. J in Trimbelle Township.
Hart was reported by the Wisconsin State Patrol to have died Thursday morning from said injuries. He had been airlifted to the hospital by Life Link III helicopter from the accident scene.
The other driver in the accident, Gail Leonard, 68, also of Ellsworth, also suffered life-threatening injuries according to the accident report and was airlifted from the accident scene as well.
The accident was head-on with the two vehicles heading in opposite directions on Hwy. 10. The accident occurred in the westbound lane.