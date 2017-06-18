Congressman Kind Introduces plan to preserve the future of Wisconsin dairy farms

LA CROSSE - U.S. Rep. Ron Kind unveiled a plan to preserve the future of Wisconsin dairy farming.
Rep. Kind’s comprehensive plan works to fix some of the problems that he has been hearing about from Wisconsin dairy farmers as he has been visiting farms and breakfasts for June Dairy Month.
“During June Dairy Days I have had the privilege of talking with many dairy farmers and their families, and in each conversation they have emphasized how hard the past few years have been for them. It is critical that we take steps to secure the future of Wisconsin dairy by leveling the playing field and putting in place policies that give our dairy farmers the tools they need to thrive,” said Rep. Kind.
Rep. Kind’s comprehensive strategy to secure the future of Wisconsin dairy consists of five key principles:
- Opening new markets for Wisconsin farmers
- Making the Tax Code and Programs Wisconsin Dairy Farmers Use More Effective & Efficient
- Encouraging the Next Generation of Dairy Farmers
- Expanding Agriculture Research
- Comprehensive Immigration Reform
Read the full plan to secure Wisconsin dairy here.
|Picture of the Kjos/Huppert Dairy Farm just north of River Falls, site of Saturday's Pierce County Dairy Breakfast