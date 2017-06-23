Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

Friday, June 23, 2017

Congressman Kind applauds Army Corps of Engineer for extending comment period on plan to dredge Mississippi River

WASHINGTON D.C. – Today, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced that they will extend the comment period on their plan to dredge lower pool 4 of the Mississippi River. 

Congressman Ron Kind of the Third District of Wisconsin which borders the Mississippi River requested the Corps extend the comment period and has been actively involved in making sure that residents who live along the Mississippi River have the opportunity to express their opinions about the plan.

“Those of us who are lucky enough to live along the Mississippi River understand how critical the river is to our economy and quality of life. I am glad the Army Corps has decided to extend the comment period for residents. It is important that any proposed plan is carefully vetted and the community has ample time to express their opinions on the proposal,” said Rep. Kind.

This week Rep. Kind and Rep. Jason Lewis (R-MN) wrote a letter to the Army Corps of Engineers requesting the comment period was extended. Rep. Kind will continue to stay engaged on the issue and will hold meetings with the Army Corps of Engineers to make sure all alternative options are explored. 





