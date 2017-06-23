Congressman Kind applauds Army Corps of Engineer for extending comment period on plan to dredge Mississippi River

Congressman Ron Kind of the Third District of Wisconsin which borders the Mississippi River requested the Corps extend the comment period and has been actively involved in making sure that residents who live along the Mississippi River have the opportunity to express their opinions about the plan.
“Those of us who are lucky enough to live along the Mississippi River understand how critical the river is to our economy and quality of life. I am glad the Army Corps has decided to extend the comment period for residents. It is important that any proposed plan is carefully vetted and the community has ample time to express their opinions on the proposal,” said Rep. Kind.