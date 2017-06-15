Congressman Kind announces nearly $900,000 grant to CVTC

“During my conversations with Wisconsin employers in the advanced manufacturing, IT, and automation sectors I continually hear about the need to get more trained workers to fill open jobs. This grant will help Chippewa Valley Technical College provide our young people the training they need to compete for advanced manufacturing and technology jobs,” said Rep. Kind. “Making sure we have the workforce to fill these jobs will strengthen the rural economy and help Wisconsin businesses grow.”
"This grant provides a tremendous opportunity for more young people to learn about how automation, programming and networking are used in modern industrial settings," said Chippewa Valley Technical College President Bruce Barker. "By developing skills in these areas, students can get a jump start on a fabulous career, which will in turn meet the workforce needs of local businesses."