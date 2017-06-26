City Council meeting tonight features update on Vista Croix project, Borner Farm permit

Tonight's Prescott City Council meeting will deal with two big topics in Prescott, a special use permit for the Borner Farm's "Pizza Night's" and an update on the Vista Croix Project.
At the last city council meeting, licenses and permits for both Borner Farm and Vista Croix were withheld from passage as they will be taken up during this meeting. Council members will hear from representatives from the Vista Croix project and take up the debate on allowing Pizza Nights, every other Friday from May through October at Borner Farm.
The council will take up the revised noxious weeds ordinance, the city taxi survey and look to make a land purchase at 219 Dakota St.
The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at the City Building at 800 Borner St.