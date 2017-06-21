‘Alice in Wonderland’ to perform at Prescott Auditorium this weekend

Alice in Wonderland is the culmination of a week-long residency by Prairie Fire Children’s Theater and is sponsored by Prescott School District and PACT (Prescott Arts Commitment Team). Performances are on Friday, June 23 at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, June 24 at 2:00 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center at the Prescott High School.
“ALICE,” with original script and music by Daniel Nordquist, and set and costume design by Deborah Pick, continues Prairie Fire’s tradition of presenting classic tales as you’ve never seen them done before. The local cast features students who participated in the theatre workshop as part of the district summer school programming.
Prairie Fire Theater professionals Lauren Longyear and Derek Brookens will co-direct and play the roles of The Queen of Hearts and The Mad Hatter.
Lauren Longyear is originally from Stamford, Connecticut and currently lives in Danbury, Connecticut. In 2006 she received her BA in Musical Theatre from Ashland University in Ohio. Lauren has toured with PFCT as the Storyteller/ Lucia in Jack and the Beanstalk, The Fox in Pinocchio, Serafina in Beauty and the Beast, Tiger Lil'/Mrs. Darling in Peter Pan, Coco Love in Sleeping Beauty, Wicked Witch in The Wizard of Oz, Winona/Fairy Godmother in Cinderella, Puck in A Midsummer Night’s Dream, and Flora in Robin Hood. She is coming to us from a tour with National Theatre for Children.
Derek Brookens comes from Port Allegany, Penn. and graduated with a BFA in Musical Theatre from Ohio Northern University. After completing a 9-month contract with Blue Gate Musicals where he originated the role of Levi in the original show The Home Game, Derek joined us for a Winter/Spring tour where we took on the role of The Huntsman in Snow White.
Admission is a $5 suggested donation. Light concessions will be available following each performance. For more information, call Prescott School District, 715-262-5782.
|Prescott Auditorium