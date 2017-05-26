WisDOT with some Memorial Day Weekend travel reminders, updates

MADISON - WisDOT says highway construction work being put on hold for Memorial Day weekend.
Motorists reminded to slow down, be patient, especially in work zones.
Click It or Ticket safety belt enforcement initiative continues through
June 4
To accommodate heavy traffic volumes expected over the Memorial Day
weekend, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is asking
contractors to temporarily halt construction work on many highway
improvement projects across the state. While workers will open as many
highway lanes as possible, motorists should still allow extra travel
time and expect slower traffic in work zones and along major highway
corridors.
Construction in most highway work zones will stop by noon on Friday, May
26, and will not resume until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30. Peak travel
times for the Memorial Day weekend are expected to occur between noon
until 8 p.m. on both Friday, May 26, and Monday, May 29. AAA of
Wisconsin expects some 700,000 state residents will travel 50 miles or
more on state roadways over the holiday weekend.
"We'll be pulling back construction barrels and opening as many lanes as
possible, but we're asking motorists to plan ahead, avoid peak travel
periods if possible, and expect traffic to slow down or even stop
especially in work zones," said Wayne Chase, WisDOT's Chief Construction
Oversight Engineer. "We need drivers to be patient and focused on
what's ahead of them to prevent rear-end crashes that are common in work
zones."
State law prohibits drivers from using a handheld mobile device in
Wisconsin work zones except for emergencies. Fines start at $40.
Transportation safety officials note that higher traffic volumes and
speeds often generate more traffic-related deaths and injuries. During
last year's Memorial Day weekend in Wisconsin, 10 people lost their
lives in traffic-related crashes.
"We want everyone to reach their destinations safely, but that requires
all motorists to do their part by buckling up, being alert and
responsible behind the wheel," said David Pabst, Director of WisDOT's
Bureau of Transportation Safety. "To help prevent traffic deaths and
injuries, law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin are watching for
unbuckled drivers and passengers as part of the Click It or Ticket
mobilization that continues through June 4th."
Throughout the spring and summer travel periods, the Wisconsin State
Patrol will utilize aircraft as part of traffic safety enforcement
efforts. The dates, times and locations of many of the aerial
enforcement missions are announced in advance on Twitter (@WisconsinDOT,
#WisDOT).
Significant road construction projects that may affect highway travel during the Memorial Day weekend include:
* Zoo Interchange project in Milwaukee County - work continues
with a new traffic pattern in place. Closures include the system ramp
from I-94 westbound to I-41/894 southbound. Access to I-94 westbound is
restricted at 84th Street. The ramp remains open for traffic going to
I-41 northbound. Various other on and off ramps remain under
construction with detours posted to get motorists around the closures.
* I-41 over the Kohlsville River in Washington County has a unique
traffic pattern in place. To maximize traffic flow in the area, both
lanes of I-41 southbound are open to traffic with one lane crossing over
to the northbound roadway and the other remaining on the southbound
roadway. Those looking to access the County D exit ramp from I-41
southbound should stay in the right lane. Both northbound lanes are open
to traffic. This traffic pattern will remain in place until late June.
* WIS 142 (Bushnell Road) near the city of Burlington will have a
roadway closure to through traffic between WIS 11/36/83 and downtown
Burlington that may impact travel for Chocolate Fest over the holiday
weekend. Motorists are encouraged to use the signed detour route along
Durand Avenue/State Street and WIS 11/36/83 to get around the closure.
* WIS 175 in Washington County - full closure from just north of
County Q to just south of County F and from just north of WIS 167 (Holy
Hill Road) to WIS 60. Detour involves use of I-41, accessing at WIS 60
or County Y (Lannon Road).
* US 45 in Kenosha County - full closure from the IL/WI state line
to north of County C. Detour involves use of I-41, accessing at WIS 50
or IL 173.
* I-39/90/94 north of Madison - traffic reduced to two lanes in each direction and lane shifts at WIS 19 (Exit 131).
* I-39/90 in Dane and Rock counties - be alert for lane shifts and
crossovers. Reduced speed limit on I-39/90 northbound near Edgerton and
Newville. Ramps to/from I-39/90 northbound at US 51 interchange (Exit
156) are closed. Alternate routes are required.
* US 14 northbound ramp to westbound US 12/18 (Madison Beltline) closed May 26 - 27. Alternate routes are required.
* Verona Road (US 18/151) in Dane County.
* I-43 in Brown County is reduced to a single lane in each
direction between Denmark (WIS 96) and the WIS 172/I-43 ramps in Green
Bay. Also, I-43 in southern Manitowoc County is reduced to a single lane
in each direction. As these lane reductions may result in traffic
back-ups and/or slow travel, motorists may wish to consider using I-41
through Fond du Lac, Winnebago, Outagamie and Brown counties as an
alternate north/south route.
* I-41 near US 10 in Winnebago County - northbound and southbound
lanes of I-41 have a 55 mph speed reduction and lane shifts throughout
the WIS 441 Tri-Project work zone. Eastbound and westbound US 10 also
have a 55 mph speed reduction through the work zone.
* WIS 128 (Pierce/St Croix counties) - detour of WIS 128 between
WIS 72 and WIS 29 to replace culverts. Detour route would include WIS 72
to Pierce County G to Pierce County CC to WIS 29.
* US 12 (Clairemont Ave) in Eau Claire - motorists can expect single lane closures.
* WIS 22 in Clintonville (Waupaca County) is closed between 13th
Street and WIS 156. Through traffic is detoured via 7th St., N. Lyon
St., E. 12th St., SSGT Warren Hansen Drive, and WIS 156.
* US 51 in Marathon County - the left shoulder on northbound US 51
will be closed at the County WW interchange and the southbound climbing
lane north of Brokaw will be closed to traffic. US 51 northbound and
southbound will be open to two lanes of traffic in each direction.
* WIS 54 between Dexterville and Port Edwards (Wood County) is closed and detoured via WIS 80, WIS 173 and WIS 73.
For up-to-the-minute information on work zones and incidents that may
affect highway travel, motorists can access the state's 511 travel
information system by downloading the free 511 Wisconsin mobile app or
following @511WI on Twitter<https://twitter.com/511WI>. Users can also access the system by dialing 511 on a phone or visiting 511wi.gov<http://511wi.gov>
on the web. To eliminate distractions while behind the wheel, drivers
should use mobile communication devices only when their vehicle is
completely stopped and safely off the traveled portion of the roadway.