Three PHS tracksters qualify for state meet

MEDFORD - Three members of the Prescott High School Track and Field Team will take part in the WIAA State Track and Field Meet next weekend in La Crosse after they qualified in yesterday's WIAA Division 2 Medford Sectional Meet.
Prescott will have two participants in the 800-meter run. Cody Hauenstein took second in the sectional meet in a time of 2:01.56. Sam Ritter placed third in the girls' 800 run in 2:18.32. Joining them will be Westy Bartsch who finished fourth in the shot put with a throw of 46 feet, six inches.
Ritter will run next Friday, June 2 at UW-La Crosse's Veterans Memorial Stadium while Hauenstein and Bartsch will compete next Saturday.
A link to the sectional meet results is here.