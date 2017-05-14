St. Paul Saints top SCVBL All-Stars 10-0 in front of big crowd in River Falls

But aside from the game was the festive atmosphere for baseball on beautiful day in front of the largest crowd ever at First National Bank of River Falls Park. Temporary bleachers were brought in to handle the overflow crowd and fans jammed the concourses and areas along the baselines. Shuttle buses had to be used to transport fans from overflow parking areas near Hoffman Park where the stadium is located.
Four Prescott Pirate players took part in the ballgame. Billy Brookshaw and Mike Lytle both started at shortstop and centerfield respectively. Mike Brookshaw came in late in the ballgame to play first base and Eric Monson pitched a half-inning.
Read the rest of the story in this week's Prescott Journal, on newsstands and in town on Wednesday.
|The stands at First National Bank of River Falls Park are full for Saturday's exhibition game between the St. Paul Saints and the SCVBL All-Stars
|Prescott's Mike Brookshaw watches the pitch come towards him while at bat