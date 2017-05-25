Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!
Thursday, May 25, 2017
Semi truck badly damaged in Hwy. 35 accident
MAIDEN ROCK - A semi-truck carrying approximately 44,000-lbs. of flour overturned off of Hwy. 35 just south of Maiden Rock this morning.
The accident was reported at 6:33 a.m. this morning. The driver was taken from the scene to a hospital in Red Wing, Minn.
Traffic was reduced to one-lane on Hwy. 35 due to the accident.
