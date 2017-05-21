Prescott's Smith qualifies for NCAA meet again

LA CROSSE - Prescott native Sam Smith will compete again in the NCAA Division III National Track and Field Meet.
Smith is a student-athlete at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and a member of its 1600-meter relay team. The team qualified for the NCAA meet and is seeded sixth with a time of 3:13.74.
The meet will take place May 25-27 in Geneva, Ohio at the SPIRE Institute track and field facility.
Smith is a senior at UWL and has participated in the national meet before. Last year he was also on the 1600-meter relay team which won the national title and in 2014 he was part of the mile relay team which placed third. He is a two-time All-American. Smith has also been part of UWL teams which won the national championship in 2015 and 2016. UWL has won won 14 outdoor men's Division III track titles.
Recently, UWL won its 27th straight men's WIAC outdoor track and field championship. Smith placed third in the 400-meter dash in that meet which was held May 5-6 in Platteville.