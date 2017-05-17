Prescott Senior Gathering Place Schedule for next week

The Gathering Place is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays & Thursdays from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Located at the Prescott Intermediate School (old HS) at 1220 St Croix St. Prescott. Use door G5 at NW corner of lower level.
Other ongoing events are open Euchre every Wednesday at 12:30 p.m.; Bridge 2nd Thursday at 12:30 p.m.; Cribbage 3rd Thursday at 12:30 p.m. There are also Zumba Gold classes Tuesday & Thursday, pickle ball Wednesdays, coloring on Wednesdays. Pool and many other games & activities are also available daily. The coffee pot will be on at 9 a.m. Come for coffee, stay for the fun!
Tuesday, May 23 - Zumba Gold 9:00 a.m.; Shuffleboard 9:45 – 10:30 a.m.; Book Club 1:30 p.m.
Open Cards, Games, Puzzles and Pool all Day
Wednesday, May 24 - Pickle Ball 9:00 a.m., Stretching Time 9:30 a.m., Coloring & Games 10:00 a.m.
Euchre/500 12:30 p.m., Painting Class 12:30 – 3:00 p.m. Room G9 - Fee $25.00. Open Cards, Games, Puzzles and Pool all Day
Thursday, May 25 - Last day of Zumba Gold 9:00 a.m., Shuffleboard 9:45 – 10:30 a.m.,
Yoga 10:00 a.m., Dessert & Coffee at 1:00 p.m. Guest Speaker – Judith Sparrow on Backyard Birding, please bring your questions
Additional programming may be added each month as it becomes available and suggestions for programs are always welcome. Come check it out!