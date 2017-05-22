Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

Monday, May 22, 2017

Prescott Pirates top Plum City in eight innings

Despite a blustery and rainy day, the Prescott Pirates and Plum City Blues amateur town baseball teams were still able to get in eight innings Sunday at Firehall Field.

They've could have gone nine innings despite the weather but the Pirates were able to score six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and then plated their final run of the game in the eighth on Mike Brookshaw's RBI-single for a 10-0 win.

Prescott improves to 2-0 overall and in the St. Croix Valley Baseball League. The Pirates' next game is on Saturday, May 27 in the Plum City Memorial Weekend Tournament. Prescott will play Elmwood at 3 p.m.

Prescott's Mike Brookshaw takes a cut while at bat against Plum City.


