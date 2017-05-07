Prescott Pirates open 2017 season with big win

The Prescott Pirates began their 2017 season in the win column with a 17-4 swatting of the Hager City Skeeters at Firehall Field Sunday.
Prescott plated multiple runs in fourth, fifth and sixth innings to blow the contest wide open.
The Pirates next contest is May 20 vs. Bay City. Representatives from the team will take part in the SCVBL All-Stars vs. St. Paul Saints contest next Saturday in River Falls.
