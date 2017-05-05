Pope Francis beatifies monk who grew up near Prescott

On Thursday, Pope Francis announced that Solanus Casey, a Capuchin friar who was born near Prescott in Oak Grove Twp. in 1870, had passed the rigorous test needed to attain sainthood by being elevated from Venerable to Blessed by the Catholic Church. Casey was declared Venerable in 1995 by Pope John Paul II.
Beatification is one step away from Canonization and full sainthood within the Catholic Church.
The son of Irish immigrants, Casey joined the Capuchin order in 1897 and then became a priest in 1904. In 1929, he helped start the Capuchin Soup Kitchen in Detroit in
1929, which continues to provide food, clothing and other programs to this day. He resided in the St. Bonanventure monastery in Detroit until his death in 1957.
Catholics from Pierce County and across the region have and continue to make pilgrimages to Detroit to visit his resting place, the monastery and soup kitchen.