PHS tracksters qualify from regional to sectional meets

OSCEOLA - The Prescott High School Track and Field team had several regional champions and other qualifiers for the WIAA Division 2 Medford Sectional meet this Thursday from Monday's regional meet at Osceola High School.
Winning regional titles for the Cardinals were Phil Pena in the 1600-meter run, Samantha Ritter and Cody Hauenstein in the 800-meter run, Alysse Lewis in the triple jump and Katie Burmood in the long jump.
Also qualifying for sectionals by finishing in the top four, Ben Barksdale in the 400-meter dash, Westy Bartsch in both the shot put and discus and the Cardinal girls' 1600 and 3200-meter relay teams.
Complete results can be found here.