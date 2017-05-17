PHS teams compete in Middle Border Conference meets yesterday

The Cardinal golf team finished seventh in the full MBC meet held at Ellsworth Country Club but they shot their best 18-hole score of the season with a 383 led by Evan Strand's 87, his best outing of the season. New Richmond won the meet with a score of 331 but Somerset won the conference title as they placed third in the meet had more team points throughout the regular season.
The PHS track team placed sixth in the boys' team standings and the girls were eighth in a rain-soaked MBC meet held in New Richmond. The Cardinals' best showing came from both their 3200-meter relay teams as they finished second. St. Croix Central won the boys' team title and Osceola took first in the girls team standings.
Both teams compete in WIAA regional meets next week.
|Prescott's Chase Zeimet lands in the put during the triple jump where he finished fourth
|Prescott's Sam Ritter running the anchor-leg of the Cardinals' 3200-meter relay race.