Thursday, May 4, 2017

PHS sports reschedule dates

The past two weeks of rainy and cold weather forced many cancellations of Prescott High School sporting events.

Here are a list of reschedule dates for these contests, starting with today's Middle Border Conference boys' golf meet at Ellsworth, originally to be play on Monday. Tee time is at 4:30 p.m. at the Ellsworth Country Club.

PHS Sports Rechedule Dates
  • Baseball - Prescott at Somerset - Monday, May 8 - 5 p.m.
  • Softball - Amery at Prescott - Monday, May 8 - 5 p.m.
  • Boys' Golf - Prescott at Baldwin-Woodville - May 8 -  2 p.m.
  • Boys' Golf - Prescott at Colfax Invitational - May 10 - 9:30 a.m.
  • Boys' Golf - Prescott at New Richmond - May 15 - 4:30 p.m.
  • Softball - New Richmond at Prescott - May 15 - 5 p.m.
  • Softball - Prescott at Baldwin-Woodville - May 19 - 5 p.m.

