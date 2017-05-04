PHS sports reschedule dates

Here are a list of reschedule dates for these contests, starting with today's Middle Border Conference boys' golf meet at Ellsworth, originally to be play on Monday. Tee time is at 4:30 p.m. at the Ellsworth Country Club.
PHS Sports Rechedule Dates
- Baseball - Prescott at Somerset - Monday, May 8 - 5 p.m.
- Softball - Amery at Prescott - Monday, May 8 - 5 p.m.
- Boys' Golf - Prescott at Baldwin-Woodville - May 8 - 2 p.m.
- Boys' Golf - Prescott at Colfax Invitational - May 10 - 9:30 a.m.
- Boys' Golf - Prescott at New Richmond - May 15 - 4:30 p.m.
- Softball - New Richmond at Prescott - May 15 - 5 p.m.
- Softball - Prescott at Baldwin-Woodville - May 19 - 5 p.m.