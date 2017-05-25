Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

Thursday, May 25, 2017

PHS Softball Team wins regional semifinal match-up

The Prescott High School Softball Team blanked Stratford 4-0 yesterday to advance to the finals of the WIAA Division 3 regional tournament.

The win was the Cardinals' third shutout in the last four ballgames. PHS improves to 17-8 overall and will play No. 3 ranked Bloomer in the regional finals on Friday at 3 p.m. at Bloomer.

Winning pitcher Kaili Wescott struck out seven batters and held the Tigers (16-7 overall) to just three hits. She also had three hits herself and drove in a run.

Here is a link to the tournament bracket.
 

Prescott's Mackenzie Carey lays down a bunt while at bat
Prescott third baseman Shelby Murphy throws to first base with teammate Katelyn Miller backing her up



