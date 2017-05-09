PHS softball team pounds Amery, set-up for championship run

The win not only put PHS at 11-6 overall and 6-2 in Middle Border Conference play, but also put them in position to win the MBC title if they can successfully go through a stretch of games from Thursday, May 11 through Friday, May 19 which features two contests vs. New Richmond and two vs. Baldwin-Woodvlle plus a game vs. Osceola on May 16. Prescott's next game is Thursday, May 11 at Somerset.
"We never look ahead and the margin of error in this league is very small," PHS head coach Matt Smith said "But we know what's at stake and we know we control our destiny."
A big two-run double from Katelyn Miller helped send Prescott on its way to six-inning win. Winning pitcher Kaili Wescott had three hits ballgame and Bekah Miller had two hits, including a triple as the Cardinal took a big early lead. Unlike the batters' duel between the two teams the last time they played (a 10-9 Amery win), Prescott's defense and Wescott kept the Warriors' quiet at the plate.
"We didn't have the mistake which hurt us the lat time we played," Smith said. "I like how our mental focus and toughness has improved since then. It's not where it needs to be but it's getting there and the kids are buying into that because we'll need for what we have coming up."
|Prescott's Hope Minor gets her bat on the ball against Amery Monday afternoon at Biggs Field in Prescott