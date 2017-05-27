PHS softball team falls in regional finals, baseball teams moves on

The Cardinal softball squad lost to No. 3 ranked Bloomer in the finals of the WIAA Division 3 regional tournament Friday afternoon in Bloomer by a 2-0 score. PHS complestes its season with a 17-9 overall record.
Prescott's baseball teams downed Somerset 8-3 Thursday afternoon at Firehall Field in Prescott in the first round of its WIAA Division 2 regional tournament. PHS will host Baldwin-Woodville Tuesday in the regional semifinals, May 30 with the first pitch at 5 p.m.
Here's a link to the baseball tournament bracket
|Prescott first baseman Jake Block holds the ball up to make sure everyone at Thursday's ballgame in Prescott knows he got the out.