Saturday, May 27, 2017

PHS softball team falls in regional finals, baseball teams moves on

One season ended and another continued for Prescott High School teams on the diamond in the past 48 hours.

The Cardinal softball squad lost to No. 3 ranked Bloomer in the finals of the WIAA Division 3 regional tournament Friday afternoon in Bloomer by a 2-0 score. PHS complestes its season with a 17-9 overall record.

Prescott's baseball teams downed Somerset 8-3 Thursday afternoon at Firehall Field in Prescott in the first round of its WIAA Division 2 regional tournament. PHS will host Baldwin-Woodville Tuesday in the regional semifinals, May 30 with the first pitch at 5 p.m.

Here's a link to the baseball tournament bracket

Prescott first baseman Jake Block holds the ball up to make sure everyone at Thursday's ballgame in Prescott knows he got the out.

