Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Tuesday, May 16, 2017

PHS Softball Team downs New Richmond 3-2, still has shot at MBC title

The Prescott High School Softball Team defeated New Richmond 3-2 Monday afternoon at Biggs Field in Prescott.

The win puts the Cardinals in line for at least a share of the Middle Border Conference title if they can win their remaining league games this week, starting with Osceola this afternoon at 5 p.m. at Biggs Field. But they must win all three.

PHS plays back-to-back contests with Baldwin-Woodville Thursday and Friday.

Against the Tigers, Prescott gave up 10 hits but only two earned runs. The Cardinals had just four hits but one was an RBI-double for Katelyn Miller. Both Hope and Haley Miner also drove in runs. Miller, Haley Miner and Shelby Murphy scored Prescott's runs.

Prescott is 14-7 overall and 8-3 in the MBC.


Posted by at

Blog Archive