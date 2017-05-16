PHS Softball Team downs New Richmond 3-2, still has shot at MBC title

The Prescott High School Softball Team defeated New Richmond 3-2 Monday afternoon at Biggs Field in Prescott.
The win puts the Cardinals in line for at least a share of the Middle Border Conference title if they can win their remaining league games this week, starting with Osceola this afternoon at 5 p.m. at Biggs Field. But they must win all three.
PHS plays back-to-back contests with Baldwin-Woodville Thursday and Friday.
Against the Tigers, Prescott gave up 10 hits but only two earned runs. The Cardinals had just four hits but one was an RBI-double for Katelyn Miller. Both Hope and Haley Miner also drove in runs. Miller, Haley Miner and Shelby Murphy scored Prescott's runs.
Prescott is 14-7 overall and 8-3 in the MBC.