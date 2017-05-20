PHS Softball team comes up short for MBC title

The Cardinals topped the Blackhawks 1-0 on Thursday at Biggs Field but lost 6-4 at Millpond Park in Baldwin on Friday. The 'Hawks needed just one win to clinch a share of the Middle Border Conference title while Prescott needed to win all its last three games.
Prescott concludes its regular season Monday at home vs. Osceola. They will also be at home for their WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal match-up vs. Stratford on Wednesday.
|PHS's Kaili Wescott winds up for a pitch against Baldwin-Woodville on Thursday in Prescott