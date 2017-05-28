PHS celebrates graduating Class of 2017

However, it was the last graduation ceremony presided by Principal Dave Vortherms as he is retiring at the end of the school year.
There are 89 graduates in the Class of 2017 at Prescott High who received their diplomas. Kaylee Marie Backes and Dillon Kimmen were the class valedictorians and also in the Top 10 of the class were Savanna Dickey, Emily Horn, Nicholas Hovel, Ian Lapcinski, Alysse Lewis, Aaron Lubich and Luke Murphy.
|The Prescott High School Class of 2017 during graduation ceremonies in the new PHS gymnasium