Friday, May 12, 2017

PHS boys' tracksters win Cannon Falls meet

CANNON FALLS, Minn. - The Prescott High School Track and Field Team took first place in the boys' team standings at a quadrangular meet hosted by Cannon Falls High School last Tuesday.

The Cardinals scored 131 points followed by the host Bombers 100, Ellsworth 94 and Baldwin-Woodville 46.

Winning first place in their respective boys' events were  Westy Bartsch in the shot put, Ty Sanford in the 300-meter IM hurdles, Phillip Pena in the mile run, Cody Hauenstein in the 800-meter run and 400-meter dash and Austin Morrison in the 100-meter dash. PHS also won the 800 and 1600-meter relays.

Read the rest of this story in next week's Prescott Journal, on newsstands and in town on Wednesday.


