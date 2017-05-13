PHS baseball team drops contest to New Richmond

The loss to the first place Tigers and Ellsworth's win over Somerset yesterday puts Prescott two games behind the co-leaders in the Middle Border Conference with three games left in league play. PHS is 14-5 overall and 7-4 in the MBC.
Prescott fell behind 8-4 by the fifth inning and missed a golden chance to get back in the ballgame then with bases loaded and one out. No runs came across and the Tigers added another run in the seventh on sacrifice fly.
PHS is at Stanley-Boyd for a doubleheader today.
|A New Richmond player dives back to first base before the ball can reach the glove of Prescott's Joe Block.