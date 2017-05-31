PHS advances in prep baseball tournament with dramatic win

Zach Dolan's two RBI-single with two outs and a full count won the WIAA Division 2 regional tournament semifinal game for the Prescott High School Baseball Team yesterday afternoon at Firehall Field.
The Cardinals, 22-5 overall, will play Ellsworth this evening for the regional tournament championship at Summit Park in Ellsworth beginning at 5 p.m. The Panthers topped Osceola last night 4-1.
Prescott trailed 6-5 in its last at bats before loading the bases with two outs, setting up Dolan's game-winning hit into left-field.
Here's a link to the tournament bracket.