Wednesday, May 3, 2017

Panthers rally to beat Cardinals

A 2-1 lead was not enough for the Prescott High School Baseball Team to hang on to as Ellsworth defeated the Cardinals 4-2 Tuesday afternoon at Firehall Field.

Ryan McGregor's two-RBI single in the top of the sixth inning put the Panthers in front and starting pitcher Shane Elfsen beat the tag at home plate to score in a hit-and-run play.

PHS lead from the start of the game until the sixth inning. Pete Brookshaw had two hits for the Cardinal and Luke Murphy hit an RBI-single. Zach Dolan hit a triple and Bo Smith also drove in a run for PHS.

The Cards drop to 11-4 overall and 4-3 in the Middle Border Conference. They are at Baldwin-Woodville Thursday.

Prescott's Pete Brookshaw watches the double he hits against Ellsworth go into the outfield.

