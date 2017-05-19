Out to Pastor - My Advice: Twice Is Just As Nice

By Dr. James L. Snyder
Nothing is more important to a blissful marriage than finding a point of agreement. Every veteran husband knows if he wants to change his wife’s mind about anything, just agree with her. It is amazing how this works. The technical name for this is “re-wife psychology.”
Only one area where we disagree and there may not be much of a remedy for this departure in company.
Never fear. Our marital dissolution is not near.
Where my wife and I disagree concerns reruns. She hates reruns and I love them. If I enjoy a book or a movie or a television program, I like seeing it again and again. Not my wife. “There are too many things I haven’t seen yet,” she argues, “to watch something the second time.”
Of course, there is something to what she says. Nevertheless, I still enjoy seeing or reading something I like the second time or more.
My favorite movie of all times is “Old Yeller.” Thanks to the invention of video, I own my own copy of this classic and never tire of watching it.
My wife, on the other hand, tires of me watching it. There is nothing quite like curling up in my favorite chair with a soda and a mountain of popcorn watching “Old Yeller” on a winter’s eve.
If you have seen the movie, you know the closing scene is the real tearjerker. I do not want Old Yeller to die. Every time I watch, I cross my fingers and hope this might be the time Old Yeller makes it.
I do not like to be negative. I want to be optimistic about things and put a positive spin on everything. One day, I am sure, I will watch it and to my happy surprise, Old Yeller will make it.
I have seen it 973 times so far and it has not changed. Nevertheless, you never know. Stranger things have happened.
My experience has taught me that the really good things in life only improve the more they are repeated. The quality of some things increases with age.
I know the older I get, the better I become. (I absolutely refuse to qualify that statement.)
Although the Bible is more than a classic, it does bear much repeating. I have found that the more I read the Bible the more I get out of it. A passage that I have read 20 times before becomes new and fresh the next time I read it.
I cannot explain this wonderful phenomena, but it has happened to me many times.
King David understood this as no other person in the Bible. In one passage, he testifies to the importance of God’s Word in his own life. “Thy word have I hid in mine heart, that I might not sin against thee” (Psalms 119:11).
The Apostle Paul said this about the Bible, “All scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness:” (2 Timothy 3:16).
The Bible is a marvelous book that bears repeating. The more I read it, the more I enjoy it.