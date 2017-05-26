No-wake zones to greet boaters on rivers this weekend

A No-Wake Zone designed to have watercraft operate at the slowest possible speed necessary to maintain steerage, usually no greater than five miles per hour.
The zones are designed to protect boaters from flood-related hazards such as floating debris and river currents and also helps to minimize damage to shorelines, levees and islands which are more vulnerable to damage from boat wakes on high water.
|Memorial Weekend boaters in Prescott will face No-Wake Zones on the Mississippi and St. Croix rivers