Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Friday, May 26, 2017

No-wake zones to greet boaters on rivers this weekend

High water on the Mississippi and St. Croix rivers from a recent spate of wet, rainy and cool weather has led to No Wake Zones being enacted as boaters make their way back to the rivers this upcoming Memorial Day weekend, the traditional kick-off to summer.

A No-Wake Zone designed to have watercraft operate at the slowest possible speed necessary to maintain steerage, usually no greater than five miles per hour.

The zones are designed to protect boaters from flood-related hazards such as floating debris and river currents and also helps to minimize damage to shorelines, levees and islands which are more vulnerable to damage from boat wakes on high water.

Memorial Weekend boaters in Prescott will face No-Wake Zones on the Mississippi and St. Croix rivers

Posted by at

Blog Archive