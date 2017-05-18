New PHS Principal hired by school board

Fiege, who is originally from Menomonie, has been involved with and chaired a number of committees throughout his career at NRHS. He has served in various coordinator roles, including Department Chair of Social Studies. He also led the Educator Effectiveness initiative, facilitated the use of data in the school improvement plan, and has played a critical role in many aspects of educational professional development.
Fiege will replace Dave Vortherms, who announced his retirement last month after over 30 years of teaching and administrative work at the school. Fiege was at the school board meeting and briefly spoke, thanking the board and saying how excited he his for his new job.