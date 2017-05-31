Motorcyle accident with injury in Diamond Bluff last weekend

The initial investigation showed that Nathan Blackbird 37, Shakopee, Minn. was traveling eastbound on 290th Ave on his 2012 Harley Davidson. Blackbird failed to negotiate a right hand curve crossing the center line and entering a wooded area on the north side of the roadway. Blackbird was thrown from the motorcycle and the motorcycle sustained extensive damage.
Blackbird was transported from the scene to Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Red Wing by Red Wing Emergency Meical Servies with undertermed injuries. Blackbird was then flown by North Memorial Health Air Care to Regions Hospital in St Paul for further treatment.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Red Wing Emergency Medical Servies, Ellsworth Fire Department and North Memorial Health Air Care during this incident. The crash remains under investigation by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.