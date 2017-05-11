Farmers' market at Tractor Supply Company store in Prescott celebrates homemade, homegrown goods

Jump into spring — and start your own garden — with a trip to the Farmers Market on Saturday, May 13 at Tractor Supply Company in Prescott.
From until , the Farmers Market at 1445 North Acres Road will feature homemade and homegrown goods from local farmers and crafters, along with gardening advice to help new growers get started.
Farmers and crafters will showcase their goods in front of the Tractor Supply store.
“At Tractor Supply we’re proud to partner with customers who are passionate about homemade and homegrown goods,” said Kristi Armstrong, manager of the Prescott Tractor Supply. “Our Farmers Market allows us to showcase these local crafters and growers, highlight the benefits of growing your own food and offer those looking to start their own gardens the advice and supplies needed to do so.”
Along with seasoned advice, Tractor Supply carries a variety of tools and supplies, including organic options for use in the garden, such as planters, seeds, soil and fertilizer, garden tools, tillers, hoses, mist kits and other garden accessories.
The Tractor Supply Farmers Market will take place May 13 at 1445 North Acres Road. Contact the Prescott Tractor Supply store at 715-262-4500 for more details or information about participating in the event.