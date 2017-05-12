Diamond Bluff Town Board approves recommendation for CUP to Wisconsin Industrial Sand

DIAMOND BLUFF - The Town Board of Diamond Bluff by a 2-0 vote with Chairman Jeff Holst abstaining, gave its recommendation for a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) to Wisconsin Industrial Sand for a grading and filling project for its sand mine and wash plant just off 1005th St.
The vote was taken at the town board's monthly meeting Thursday evening in the Town Hall.
The CUP has to be approved by the Pierce County Land Management Committee but it has the town's recommendation. The two-year permit will go to a project to bring the mine and wash plant up to operational status.
