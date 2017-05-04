Congressman Kind touts funding for programs in recent budget deal

WASHINGTON D.C. - Congressman Rep. Ron Kind of the Third District in Wisconsin voted for a recently passed government funding bill which included several key Wisconsin priorities that he has been pushing for. Many of the programs that were included in this bill were drastically cut in the Trump Administration budget blueprint
“I am pleased that this bipartisan funding bill supports many programs Wisconsinites depend on. We worked hard to make sure the bill will help keep our communities safe, strengthen our Wisconsin economy, provide assistance to people seeking employment, and support local water projects. The budget needs to work for rural America, not just the coasts. While it is a positive step that these programs were included in this bill I will keep up the pressure to make sure they are also included in next year’s budget,” said Rep. Kind.
Several of the programs that Rep. Kind successfully fought to make sure received funding were:
- USDA Rural Water and Waste Disposal Program, which provides funding for clean and reliable drinking water systems, sanitary sewage disposal, sanitary solid waste disposal, and storm water drainage to households and businesses in rural areas. Gays Mills, Viroqua, Richland Center, and other communities have benefited from this program. The Trump Administration proposed a $500 million cut to the program, which Rep. Kind successfully worked to make sure didn’t happen.
- Community Services Block Grants, which helps local organizations provide services and activities on finding employment, better use of available income, housing, nutrition, and emergency services. In Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District the following organizations have received funding, West Central Community Action Agency, Western Dairyland Economic Opportunity Council, Couleecap, Southwestern Wisconsin Community Action Program (SWCAP), Central Wisconsin Community Action Council, North Central Community Action Program. The Trump Administration proposed eliminating this program entirely. Rep. Kind worked hard to make sure the program was fully funded in the government funding bill.
- Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Program, which has helped the Ho-Chunk Police Department and departments in La Crosse, Eau Claire, Mauston, and Adams keep Wisconsin communities safe. The Trump Administration proposed a 25% cut to the COPS program, which could have cost Wisconsin $504,000. Rep. Kind worked to make sure the cuts didn’t happen and sent this letter in support of funding
- Essential Air Service Program, which provides essential funding for airports such as the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The Trump Administration proposed eliminating the program entirely. Rep. Kind was able to work with local leaders to raise awareness about the importance of this program and sent this letter in support of funding for the EAS program.