“By not having Pell Grants available year-round many Wisconsinites were forced to make a choice between continuing their education at a higher cost or falling behind in their program. I am proud that in the government funding bill we took action to solve this problem. Wisconsin students will now be able to access year-round Pell Grants for the 2017-2018 school year, and I will work to make sure they are permanently restored in next year’s budget,” said Rep. Kind.
Sunday, May 14, 2017
Congressman Kind praises Funding Bill for Including Access to Year-Round Pell Grants
WASHINGTON D.C. – U.S. Rep. Ron Kind of the Third Congressional District of Wisconsin praised the recently passed bipartisan government funding bill for including year-round access to Pell Grants. Nearly nine million students, of all ages, depend on Pell Grants. Restoring year-round Pell Grants will assist an estimated one million students to earn degrees with less debt.
After year-round Pell Grants were terminated in 2011, limiting students that enroll in classes year-round to only receive a Pell Grant for their fall and spring classes, Rep. Kind worked hard to make sure the program was reinstated. This effort was a key part of his Higher Education Action Plan, and he is a co-sponsor of the ACCESS Act that fully reinstates the program and allows both part-time and full-time students to receive the grant.