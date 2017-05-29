Congressman Kind Calls on VA to Increase Transparency about Quality of Care at Health Centers

WASHINGTON D.C. - U.S. Rep. Ron Kind recently sent a letter to the Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Shulkin requesting that they work directly with Wisconsin veterans to improve and simplify the Access and Quality Tool, which helps veterans see how their facility compares to other VA facilities.
He also requested they continue to collaborate with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to give veterans a greater ability to compare VA facilities with nearby private hospitals.
“When Wisconsinites make health care choices they should have access to all available information. This is especially true when it comes to information about how their VA facility and doctors are performing compared to other health care facilities. I am pleased that the VA took the first steps toward making sure our veterans have access to the Access and Quality Tool and look forward to hearing from them about how they can make it more user friendly for our veterans and their families,” said Rep. Kind.
Read the letter here.