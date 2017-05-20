Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

Saturday, May 20, 2017

Congressman Kind Calls on USDA to Immediately Start Assessing Wisconsin Flood Damage

WASHINGTON D.C. – U.S. Rep. Ron Kind of the Third Congressional District of Wisconsin sent a letter to U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Sonny Perdue requesting USDA expedite the damage assessment process for the counties across western and central Wisconsin that experienced damage from severe weather.

“While those of us in Wisconsin have become very familiar with severe weather it is vital that we take immediate steps to evaluate the damage. I am calling on USDA to immediately begin working with the state of Wisconsin, local communities, and farmers to expedite the damage assessment process. Our top priority must be getting our local communities and property fixed. We can’t afford to waste any time,” said Rep. Kind.

Find a copy of the letter here.

Anyone with damages to homes, lands, or roads should report to the damage to their County Emergency office, and anyone with agriculture damage should be report damage to the Farm Service Agency. Residents looking for help can also call Rep. Kind’s office at 1-888-442-8040.

