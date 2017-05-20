Congressman Kind Calls on USDA to Immediately Start Assessing Wisconsin Flood Damage

WASHINGTON D.C. – U.S. Rep. Ron Kind of the Third Congressional District of Wisconsin sent a letter to U.S. Department of
Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Sonny Perdue requesting USDA expedite the
damage assessment process for the counties across western and central
Wisconsin that experienced damage from severe weather.
“While
those of us in Wisconsin have become very familiar with severe weather
it is vital that we take immediate steps to evaluate the damage. I am
calling on USDA to immediately begin working with the state of
Wisconsin, local communities, and farmers to expedite the damage
assessment process. Our top priority must be getting our local
communities and property fixed. We can’t afford to waste any time,” said
Rep. Kind.
Find a copy of the letter here.
Anyone
with damages to homes, lands, or roads should report to the damage to
their County Emergency office, and anyone with agriculture damage should
be report damage to the Farm Service Agency. Residents looking for help
can also call Rep. Kind’s office at 1-888-442-8040.