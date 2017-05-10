Code enforcement concerns come up again before Prescott City Council

During Monday evening’s meeting on the 8th, two citizens who live on Elm St. came before the board during the public comment portion of the meeting to sound-off on problems with city ordinances and codes on lawn care.
Randy Knoble said he had just received notice in the mail from the city’s new part-time code enforcer Sanjeev Dhawan that he needed to remove the “Creeping Charlie” plants from his lawn and he had five days to fix the problem.
“It seems like he’s really focused on ‘Creeping Charlie” and I don’t remember this ever being a problem before,” Knoble said. “Five days is not a lot of time and I’m wondering if this is being heavy-handed enforcement over a weed? I mean is this being enforced even-handedly? Freedom Park has a lot of ‘Creeping Charlie’ too.”
Read the rest of the story in this week's Prescott Journal, on newsstands in town, this afternoon