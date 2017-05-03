City council to consider CSM of new hotel in Prescott

The Prescott City Council will take under consideration a Certified Survey Map (CSM) of a possible new hotel in Prescott at its meeting next Monday evening, which begins at 6:30 p.m.
The CSM covers the area where the current River Heights Hotel along with its banquet center/pool building. The plan is to split the current lot in two with the new hotel planned to go where the current hotel is along with the parking for it.
The city's Planning Commission recommended the City Council approve the map with stipulations at its recent meeting back on Monday.