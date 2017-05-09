Carpenter Nature Center settling into spring and getting ready for a busy summer

HASTINGS, Minn. - As spring settles in at Carpenter Nature Center, we continue to observe wildlife emerging after months of winter.
Many of our migrant birds have returned, such as White-throated Sparrows, Brown Thrashers, Rose-breasted Grosbeaks, Eastern Meadowlarks, and Eastern Towhees. Dozens more birds were spotted at CNC during the Hastings Area Earth Day Birding Festival (94 species total). We’re happy to welcome these birds back as we say goodbye to the Dark-eyed Juncos until next winter. We now know that there are three eaglets nesting near the river overlook, growing larger every day, as well as nesting American Woodcocks on both our Minnesota and Wisconsin campuses. As the weather warms, small mammals are waking up from hibernation, such as the Thirteen-lined Ground Squirrels and chipmunks foraging under birdfeeders. It is once again time to be on the lookout for mosquitos and ticks, while bumblebees and other pollinators have been visiting early spring ephemerals (see Nature Notes on flowers).
As you make plans to enjoy this beautiful spring weather, please add our upcoming programs and events to your calendar. Space is limited at most programs, so please don't forget to RSVP by calling 651-437-4359.
It’s here! The 2017 May edition of the CNC newsletter is attached to this email or you can follow this link to read it online. If you have questions, photographs or suggestions for upcoming issues please contact glen@carpenternaturecenter.org
SIGN UP TODAY FOR CNC SUMMER CAMPS
Nature Nuts for ages 5 & 6, June 19-23 Only 6 spots left!
Canoe Trip for ages 12 and up, June 27-29 Only 7 spots left!
Fishing Fun for ages 6-11, July 6 & 19
Raptor Camp for ages 11 and up, July 6 & 7
Pathfinders for ages 11-15, July 10-14Pioneers for ages 7 & 8, July 17-21
SUMMER CAMP SPOTLIGHT: PATHFINDERS
UPCOMING EVENTS
May 21
8:00 a.m.
For over 30 years, runners of all abilities have flocked to the St. Croix Valley to support CNC. What better way to welcome spring than spending a day at CNC running, walking and supporting environmental education? Offering a 2K Fun Run, 5K Run/Walk, 10K & half marathon, this family friendly race has a distance and speed for everyone. Visit the link above for more details.
UPCOMING PROGRAMS
May 13
8:00-10:00 a.m.
Join the St. Croix Valley Bird Club on a morning hike on our beautiful Wisconsin campus (300 East Cove Road, Hudson WI, 54016). Learn to identify birds by sight and sound. Program fee: $6.00 or free for “Friends of CNC”, Hastings Environmental Protectors and St. Croix Valley Bird Club members. Please RSVP at 651-437-4359 and let us know you are coming.
May 13
9:00 a.m.
Want to check out the Apple Blossom 10K race route before race day? Carpool from CNC to the start at St. Croix Bluffs Regional Park, and run the 10K race route. There is no admission fee but space is limited so please RSVP at 651-437-4359.
Bird Migration Celebration & WI Campus Bioblitz
May 13
8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Activities will be ongoing throughout the morning. There will be a welcome tent with refreshments and information on birds and habitat, children’s activities, and informal hikes through the prairie. During this time, join CNC for our first ever Bioblitz. Join inventory teams in the restored prairie and through wooded bluffs to discover, count, and document different types of plants and animal species. No experience necessary, and all ages are welcome.
This FREE event is part of the Tropical Wings St. Croix River Flyway Bird Migration Celebration and takes place at CNC’s Wisconsin Campus (300 E. Cove Road, Hudson).
May 26
8:30 a.m. -12:00 p.m.
PROGRAMS AND EVENTS JUST AROUND THE CORNER:
June 3: MN Campus Bird Hike
June 19: Yoga on the River Bluff
June 19-23: Nature Nuts Day Camp
June 27-29: Youth Canoe Trip
July 24: St. Croix ScrambleAugust 26: Carpenter Art Festival