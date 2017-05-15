BreakAway Arts in Hastings hosts International Paverpol Conference this weekend

HASTINGS, Minn. BreakAway Arts Announces that it will host this year’s International Paverpol Conference, Thursday, May 18-Sunday, May 21, 2017. BreakAway Arts will be the only training center and distributor in the Midwest for Paverpol. Paverpol is the world’s leading textile hardener/fiber sculpting medium.
111 East 3rd St, Hastings, MN 55033
Mecca Page
BreakAway Arts
651-437-3779
MeccaPage@BreakAwayArts.com
Thursday, May 18 – Sunday, May 21 - All day Paverpol Certification Workshops
Thursday, May 18 – Intermediate Garden Statues
Friday, May 19 – Experimenting with Paverpol & Sitting Fairy/Creature Scuplture
Saturday, May 20 – Mixed Media Canvas
Sunday, May 21 – Wild Found Materials Art Doll
Christa Light, co-owner and Creative Director of Paverpol USA, Inc. located in Deleware, will be in Hastings, MN, at BreakAway Arts, May 18-21 to lead the International Paverpol Conference and designate BreakAway Arts as the midwest’s only training center and distributor of the product. Paverpol is a non-toxic, environmentally-friendly alternative to resin. It can be used with fabric, paper mache, silk, metal, clay, concrete, pottery, stone and polystyrene foam. It is ideal for creating 3D sculptures for interior as well as exterior applications, jewelry making, found object art and wall art. Paverpol expands the creative world for theater set designers, interior designers and artists of all types.
More information about the event may be found at www.BreakAwayArts.com