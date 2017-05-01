Big league games this week for Cardinal diamond teams

With key wins over Osceola at the end of last week, both the Prescott High School baseball and softball teams find themselves in contention for the top of the standings in the Middle Border Conference as the final moth of the season begins.
And both Cardinal squads have key MBC contests this week, particularly with Ellsworth.
The PHS hosts the Panthers Tuesday at Firehall Field with the first pitch set to go at 5 p.m. weather permitting. The Cards are just a game behind Ellsworth in the standings and will look to even the season series as Ellsworth edged them at the beginning of the season 6-5 thanks to a walk-off hit in the bottom of the seventh.
The Prescott nine also have another contest this week against a league title contender in Baldwin-Woodville on Thursday, May 4 in Baldwin.
The Cardinal softball team is scheduled to play defending MBC co-champ Baldwin-Woodville in Baldwin, again weather permitting. But Prescott hosts Ellsworth this week as well on Thursday at Biggs Field at 5 p.m. Like the baseball team, PHS is looking to avenge a one-run loss to the Panthers from earlier in the season and like the baseball team they're just a game out of first place in the standings.
Prescott also hosts St. Croix Central this week on Tuesday as the schedule becomes very busy to close out the regular season. PHS will also take part in a tournament Saturday hosted by Cochrane-Fountain City High School.