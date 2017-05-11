825th Street detour begins May 15 on Wisconsin side of Hwy 63 Red Wing Bridge

RED WING, Minn. – Local motorists and those accessing businesses such as the Harbor Bar, Island Campground and marinas on the Wisconsin side of the Highway 63 Red Wing Bridge will be detoured onto 825th Street north beginning Monday, May 15, according to the Minnesota and Wisconsin departments of transportation.
The detour will be in place through 2019. The current access to the businesses is on 825th Street near the bridge. The detour route is north of The Woodshed where 825th Street is accessed from Highway 63.
Construction work is set to begin on May 15 for the new Red Wing Mississippi River bridge, which will replace the Highway 63/Eisenhower Bridge, a vital connection between Minnesota and Wisconsin. The project will be completed by August 2020. The project is a cooperative effort between MnDOT, WisDOT, and the city of Red Wing. The project also includes the replacement of the historic Highway 63 bridge over Highway 61 and reconstruction of the approach roadways in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Highway 63 across the Mississippi River and the Eisenhower Bridge will remain open during construction.
Once complete, motorists will have a new river crossing between Minnesota and Wisconsin, improved connections to Highway 61 and Highway 58 in Minnesota, better access in and out of Red Wing’s historic downtown district, and improved pedestrian and bicyclist crossings.
To learn more about the bridge project and sign up for email updates, go to the MnDOT website at
www.dot.state.mn.us/d6/projects/redwing-bridge/ or go to Facebook www.facebook.com/RedWingBridgeProject/ and like the project’s page to stay updated.