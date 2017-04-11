Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

Tuesday, April 11, 2017

Work begins on Hwy. 128 project in eastern Pierce County

ELMWOOD - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Northwest Region is scheduled to begin work along Hwy. 128 between Hwy. 29 and Elmwood in St. Croix and Pierce counties this week.

The project will recondition a seven-mile segment of WIS 128. Work includes replacing and rehabilitating existing culvert pipes, replacement and enhancement of existing permanent signs, and new pavement markings.

Monarch Paving Company is the prime contractor for this $2.5 million project. The project is funded with a mix of federal and state transportation dollars.

Initial staging, surveying and clearing work will be done under traffic with the use of a flagging operation. Motorists can expect to encounter single lane closures. A signed detour route will be effective May 1. Traffic will be detoured via WIS 72, Pierce County Highway G, Pierce County Highway CC and WIS 29.

The project is scheduled for completion in July 2017.


