Work begins on Hwy. 128 project in eastern Pierce County

ELMWOOD - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Northwest Region is scheduled to begin work along Hwy. 128 between Hwy. 29 and Elmwood in St. Croix and Pierce counties this week.
The project will recondition a seven-mile segment of WIS 128. Work includes replacing and rehabilitating
existing culvert pipes, replacement and enhancement of existing
permanent signs, and new pavement markings.
Monarch Paving Company is the prime contractor for this $2.5 million
project. The project is funded with a mix of federal and state
transportation dollars.
Initial staging, surveying and clearing work will be done under traffic
with the use of a flagging operation. Motorists can expect to encounter
single lane closures. A signed detour route will be effective May 1. Traffic will be detoured
via WIS 72, Pierce County Highway G, Pierce County Highway CC and WIS
29.
The project is scheduled for completion in July 2017.