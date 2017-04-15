Wisconsin's U.S. Senators visit PHS

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Oshkosh) spoke to social studies classes at PHS and to interested students in the Prescott Auditorium Tuesday afternoon.
Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Madison) held a town hall forum open to the public and students at the Prescott Auditorium Wednesday morning.
Both Senators were invited by PHS Social Studies Teacher Jeff Ryan. Prescott students asked many questions to both Senators.
Read more on the Senators' visit to Prescott in next week's Prescott Journal, on newsstands and in town Wednesday.
|PHS teacher Jeff Ryan introduces U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson
|Sen. Tammy Baldwin speaks before a town hall meeting at the Prescott Auditorium