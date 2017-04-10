Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

Monday, April 10, 2017

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin to visit Prescott on Wednesday

Prescott will receive another visit from a U.S. Senator from Wisconsin this week as Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Madison) will visit the city on Wednesday.

Sen. Baldwin will host an town hall meeting at Prescott Auditorium on 1010 Dexter St. starting at 11 a.m.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Oshkosh) will visit Prescott High School Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. where he will speak to students in the Prescott Auditorium.

Prescott has also received visits by former Senators Herb Kohl and Russell Feingold while they were in office.

 
