Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Thursday, April 13, 2017

Two vehicle accident causes injuries in Trimbele Township

On Wednesday, April 12th, 2017 at 5:26 P.M. the Pierce County Dispatch Center was notified of a two vehicle crash with injuries and lane blockage on County Road J near 870th Street in the Township of Trimbelle.

A 2003 Ford F250 operated by Jared M. Nelson, 32 from River Falls, was traveling eastbound on County Road J, crossed the centerline while negotiating a curve and struck a westbound 1995 GMC Sierra operated by Angel M. Conner, 37 of Boyceville. In the GMC Sierra was also front seat passenger Michael J. Hultman, 47 of Star Prairie.   

Conner and Hultman were transported from the scene by Ellsworth EMS to the River Falls Area Hospital with undetermined injuries. 

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Ellsworth Fire Department, and the Ellsworth Area Ambulance Service. 

Posted by at

Blog Archive