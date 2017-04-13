Two vehicle accident causes injuries in Trimbele Township

A 2003 Ford F250 operated by Jared M. Nelson, 32 from River Falls, was traveling eastbound on County Road J, crossed the centerline while negotiating a curve and struck a westbound 1995 GMC Sierra operated by Angel M. Conner, 37 of Boyceville. In the GMC Sierra was also front seat passenger Michael J. Hultman, 47 of Star Prairie.
Conner and Hultman were transported from the scene by Ellsworth EMS to the River Falls Area Hospital with undetermined injuries.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Ellsworth Fire Department, and the Ellsworth Area Ambulance Service.