Tie in Prescott City Council election, Oak Grove Twp. election winners

Two write-in candidates tied for one of the at-large seats on the Prescott City Council in yesterday's spring election.
Write-in candidates Dan Finley and Darlyn Hintz both had 31 votes while fellow write-in candidates Kate Otto and Mark Redding had 28 and 22 votes respectively.
Prescott City Administrator Jayne Brand said election officials will review the ballots again today and if the vote still remains tied, election law procedures then will take place to break the tie.
The other city council seat up for election was held by Alderman Galen Seipel and he ran unopposed.
The other contested local election took place in Oak Grove Township where the Town Chairman, Town Clerk, Town Treasurer positions and one of the town board seats had two candidates.
Winning candidates were Jerry Kosin for Town Chairman, Andria Hayday for Town Clerk, Jeremy Boles for Town Treasurer and Daniel Johnson for Town Supervisor.
Election results can be found at the county's website: http://www.co.pierce.wi.us/.