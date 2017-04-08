Three injured when mini-van strikes school bus on Hwy. 35

BAY CITY - Three persons were injured when a mini-van struck a school bus near the intersection of Hwy. 35 and CTH. D Friday morning.
The mini-van reportedly rammed into the back of the Ellsworth School District school bus as students were loading onto it around 6:25 a.m. The driver of the mini-van, a 55-year old female from Nelson, had to be extricated from the vehicle and was seriously injured and airlifted from the scene. Two students on the bus were reported with possible injuries.
At the time of the crash weather and roadway conditions were clear and the school bus did have the
red warning lights activated along with the stop arm extended.
At the scene of the accident were the Wisconsin State Patrol, Red Wing Fire and EMS, Ellsworth Fire, North Memorial Air Care, and the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.